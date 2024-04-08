Do You Know Who To Call For a Wildlife Rescue in New York

In the spring we will be seeing many members of the Hudson Valley wildlife community emerging from their winter dens. As the days get longer and warmer more deer, foxes, bears, and even turtles will be spotted out and about.

Many of these animals will have babies in tow. Bears especially will be returning to our yard and forest areas with cubs. Eventually, deer will have fawns and foxes will have their kits. It is important that as good stewards of the environment, we understand how to properly intervene if we think a wild animal needs our help especially if it is a baby.

NYS DEC Rescues Baby Bear in Wilna, New York

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) shared a story this week about a bear cub being rescued after a bear den was accidentally collapsed by a bulldozer doing work on a farm field. Before the operator of the machine could corral the cub it had climbed up the the machine and hid in the cab.

ECO Jarecki of the NYS DEC tool the call went to the location and was able to recover the bear. The mother bear was nowhere in sight so the cub was transported to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) here in the Hudson Valley where it is being cared for until it is old enough to be released.

This is sure to be just the first of what might be many cubs the FFFWC helps this year. Last year they helped at least two orphaned cubs and two others whose mom had been struck and killed by a train.

How to Help a Wild Baby Animal

The best thing you can do if you discover a baby animal in the wild is leave it be and call for help if it appears to be in distress. Very often wild animals leave their babies to go find food. We as human often come across these animals in their hiding place thinking they are abandoned when in reality they have been tucked in for the day.

The NYS DEC has guides that you can read to familiarize yourself with what a healthy animal looks like verses and one that might need help. Before you disturb the animal look for a parent that might be close by and always contact a wildlife professional.

Where to Find a Wild Animal Rehabber

Professional wildlife rehabilitators are more common than you might think. Many of them specialize in certain animals so it is good to look up the various agencies that would be near your area. The NYS DEC has a list you can check into and remember you can also always start by calling the NYS DEC first to get animal help.

Groups like the FFFWC often care for a variety of animals. At the end of March, the FFFWC took in a local Raven who was being bullied by some other Ravens. Now he is recovering at the center until it is deemed he is strong enough to head back out. The FFFWC motto is "Let Wild, Be Wild".

