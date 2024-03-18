This BK is having it your way, though maybe not in the way some would think.

A Burger King restaurant in New York is being accused of allowing "drug dealers, junkies and unhinged vagrants" set up shop inside the chain, while allegedly serving as a "base of operation."

New York Burger King Sued

The New York Post says that a neighbor is suing the Burger King at 106 Fulton Street in New York City for $15 million dollars, for allowing the dealers to run into "an open air drug bazaar" at the location. The suit accuses the establishment of "violating New York’s private nuisance law", reports the Post.

The Post says the suit was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit by a fed up 69-year-old resident, who has lived in the area for 20 years. The plaintiff told the Post, "It’s this idiotic bail reform. They have arrested a couple of people, but they are back within 24 hours.”

The New York Police Department says that there have been only two arrests, though 143 911 calls have been made regarding this Burger King, since January 1, 2023.

Other neighbors told the Post that while there aren't any people going into the Burger King to actually eat, there are fights, screaming homeless people, and drug dealers in the vicinity at all times.

The plaintiff is filing the suit against the franchise's corporate offices, as well as the owner - who is a 66-year-old man originally from Afghanistan, and now living in Melville, Long Island. The Post says the man also owns several fast food franchises, "including Popeye’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and others in the five boroughs and Long Island."

The plaintiff says the issues began around a year ago, and told the Post that he blames all the illegal smoke shops which have popped up in the area.

