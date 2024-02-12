Have You Seen the Terrifying Ghost at this New York Castle?

hauntedHalloween isn't until October, but there's always time for a good ghost story.

There's all kinds of ways to scare yourself in New York. If driving on local roads isn't enough, you can always camp on a Revolutionary War battleground or hike to abandoned ruins to raise your heartrate. You could also go ghost hunting...

Durand Eastman Park in Rochester, NY is said to be the home of a ghost searching for her lost daughter Durand Eastman Park in Rochester, NY is said to be the home of a ghost searching for her lost daughter (Google) loading...

"The White Lady" Ghost in Upstate New York

"The White Lady", as she's know in upstate New York, is far from the only spirit that's said to haunt a New York landmark. Paranormal enthusiasts love to flock to USA Today's best haunted hotel in the country in Nichols, NY and every October, the Empire State is a go-to destination for haunted house attractions. But back to the White Lady and her hellhounds...

The legend of the White Lady gained steam in the 1970s in Rochester, NY, and even inspired a feature-length movie The legend of the White Lady gained steam in the 1970s in Rochester, NY, and even inspired a feature-length movie (Google) loading...

Have You Seen the White Lady Ghost at Durand Eastman Park in Rochester, NY?

A newly-installed sign stands proudly in front of what is now named "The White Lady's Castle" in Durand Eastman Park near Rochester, NY. "Grieving woman's ghost and her wolf-like hounds appear in the night mist searching the roadside for her lost daughter", it reads. The terrifying sign comes with some backup from locals regarding the legend.

The Legend of "The White Lady" Ghost

"I grew up around that area as a small child and early teenager and love the stories I've heard about her", shared one New York woman. There truly is an eerie presence when you walk those trails at night....me and multiple people had the same experience and we ran.....there is no doubt a vengeful presence", offered another. There's even a feature film based on the spirit.

A scene from Lady in White, a 1988 moive filmed in Lyon, NY that was loosely based on the local legend A scene from Lady in White, a 1988 moive filmed in Lyon, NY that was loosely based on the local legend (ScreamFactoryTV via YouTube) loading...

Feature Film Based on Local Rochester, NY Ghost Legend

The 1988 film Lady in White was shot in nearby Lyons, NY. While the plot differs slightly from the lore ("an author tells the story of how, as a young boy growing up in a 1960s small town, he was haunted after witnessing the murder of a little girl"), the core idea of being haunted by a white-clothed woman remains. Check out the trailer below.

If Rochester, NY is too far to travel for a glimpse of a ghost, there are plenty of places to visit closer to the Hudson Valley. Check out some of the more haunted locations in our area below, and keep scrolling to see the six local hikes that lead to abandoned ruins.

6 Haunted Places in the 845 WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties without permission. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

