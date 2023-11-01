Suspect in Cornell Threat Case Being Held at Broome County Jail

A 21-year-old Cornell University junior accused of threatening Jewish students at the school is being held at Broome County Jail in the town of Dickinson.

Patrick Dai of Pittsford was arrested Tuesday in connection with threats posted in the Cornell section of an online discussion site.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said Dai is being housed in the medical wing of the jail on Front Street, just north of Binghamton.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Akshar said the sheriff's office has an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at the jail when needed. He said Patrick Dai will remain at the jail "at their discretion."

Akshar said Dai is being held under 24-hour supervision "in line with our policies given the details of his charges."

Dai was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure someone "using interstate communications."

Dai allegedly made posts calling for the killing of Jewish people. One post indicated he was going to "shoot up" a Cornell dining hall located next to the university's Jewish Center.

Akshar said it is the responsibility of the sheriff's office "to ensure the health and safety of those in our care no matter how heinous their alleged crimes may be." He said Dai will receive "the same treatment and protection under the law" as anyone else held at the jail.

Dai was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Broome County on the federal charges.

