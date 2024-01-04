Three Arrested in New York State Police Underage Vape Sales Sting

The New York State Police kicked off 2024 by arresting several individuals for allegedly selling flavored nicotine vaping products to underage individuals.

Operation Vaporizer

Officials with the State Police say they spent the week leading up to the New Year holiday conducting what they called "Operation Vaporizer" in Oneida County. The task force that conducted the operation was made up of members of the Troop D Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit and Uniform Troopers.

This operation was formed following several complaints from area school districts as school officials and parents began to see an uptick in teen vaping usage. New York prohibits the sale of nicotine or tobacco product to anyone under the age of 21.

State Police, along with the help of several local law enforcement agencies, worked together in an effort to help curb the sale of these products to teens.

During the course of the sting operation, six separate convenience stores were targeted and three were found to be in compliance. Three of those stores and respective clerks were found to not be in compliance and, as a result, are facing the consequences.

Non-Compliant Stores

According to State Police officials out of Troop D in Oneida, the following individuals and respective places of business were arrested and found to be in violation.

Vape Pen Photo Credit: Vaporesso @vaporesso on Unsplash Vape Pen Photo Credit: Vaporesso @vaporesso on Unsplash loading...

NC Smoke Shop - 13187 State Route 12 in Boonville (This location is a repeated offender). 18-year-old Leah J. Irish of Boonville was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

One Stop Deli - 14 College St Clinton. 31-year-old Mohamed K. Al Almeri of Clinton was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Iron Lungs - 8215 Turin Rd Rome. 26-year-old Devin J. Riggleman of Rome was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Camden Gourmet Deli and Smoke Shop in Camden, Z1 Smoke Shop in Boonville and Royal Plus Shop in Lee were all found to be in compliance and had asked for proper identification.

Local and community leaders have praised the state police and other agencies for their commitment and vigilance in keeping youth safe. The age to purchase any nicotine or tobacco product in New York State is 21 years or older.

Legendary Upstate New York Bar For Sale If you've ever celebrated a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Utica, you've likely threw back a few at Griffin's Pub in Downtown Utica. Now, the legendary watering hole is up for sale and you can take the opportunity to bring it in to the next generation of ownership. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State According to Road Snacks, New York is home to some not-so-nice places. While the state is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, it also has some undesirable spots.

As for what determines a "undesirable" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performances and opportunities, which Road Snacks says negatively impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan