Inside the Home of a Hollywood Top Dog – Just 90 Mins from Albany!

Check Out the 14-Acre, $8.5M Mansion Bought Over the Summer by one of the most notable actors in Hollywood - Just 90 Mins from Albany!

Throughout the years, few actors in Hollywood have been as bankable as Matt Damon.  The Massachusetts-born A-list celebrity made his acting debut in 1988 in the film Mystic Pizza and hasn't stopped working since - and his films have reportedly earned nearly $4 billion dollars at the North American Box Office.

According to the New York Post, while Damon's buddy Ben Affleck was busy getting married to J Lo over the Summer, The Borne Identity star and his wife, Luciana Barroso were busy putting the finishing touches on acquiring an absolutely stunning colonial mansion in the Hudson Valley.

Their $8.5M colonial mansion in Bedford Hills, NY is spread out over nearly 14 acres of prime Hudson Valley real estate.  And you can check out the images of it below!

It has its own saltwater pool, a stream and spring-fed pond, hiking trails, boardwalks, and rope bridges.  Oh - we can't forget about the tree house for their 4 kids to play in!

