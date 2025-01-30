Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Issuing Stern Warning to Snowmobilers

With fresh snow continuing to blanket the region, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Unit has been actively patrolling local snowmobile trails to ensure a safe and enjoyable riding experience. They want riders to have fun, but are also sending out a stern warning to those who seek to break the rules.

Following the most recent snowfall, all snowmobile clubs in Oneida County have officially opened their trails. Riders are encouraged to check the New York State Snowmobile Association’s interactive trail map for the latest updates on trail conditions and closures.

Photo Provided by Oneida County Sheriffs Office Photo Provided by Oneida County Sheriffs Office loading...

The Sheriff’s Office reminds riders to respect private landowners by staying on designated trails. Straying from marked paths can lead to trail closures and jeopardize future access for others. Snowmobilers should always “ride right” and remain between the stakes to maintain safety for themselves and others.

Additionally, officials warn that it is illegal to ride on active railroad tracks or their right-of-way. Under New York State law, operating a snowmobile, walking, skiing, or driving any motor vehicle on railroad property is against the law. A violation of that law is classified as a Class B Misdemeanor and may result in criminal charges.

As snowmobiling season continues, authorities urge all riders to prioritize safety by adhering to regulations, wearing proper gear, and respecting both the land and fellow riders. For the latest trail information, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association’s website. Ride responsibly and enjoy the season safely. This is the winter snowmobile enthusiasts have been waiting for.

