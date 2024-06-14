Turns out New York is one of the most successful states when it comes to winning Olympic games.

In just a few days, the 2024 Summer Olympics officially begin in Paris and it appears New York is poised to add even more gold medals to its impressive trophy case.

This year, the Empire State is sending several residents to the summer games, including Sunny Choi, who will be inducted into the first class of athletes to compete in breakdancing. She's already a gold medal winner after securing first place in the Pan American Games.

Also heading to the Games is 35-year-old Jimmer Fredette, who hails from Glens Falls. He will be repping the Red, White, and Blue on the basketball court.

He also picked up a gold medal playing 3x3 basketball at the 2023 Pan American Games.

If they bring home the gold in Paris, New York will further cement itself as one of the winningest states. That's according to the online casino review site Lucky Gambler.

The outlet crunched available data to determine the number of medals won by each state since 1992. Since those games, athletes who were born in New York took home the gold 84 times.

The state has also picked up 51 silver medals and 34 bronze medals. As for the most decorated NY athlete, that would be basketball star Tamika Catchings, with four gold medals.

2016 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images loading...

Only one other state has us beat and it shouldn't be all that shocking that it's California. The Golden State has won 254 gold, 153 silver, and 127 bronze medals.

Lucky Gambler then determined which state, statistically, is the most successful based on population count. They compared the total number of medals won against a state's total population to determine wins per 1 million residents.

In that respective category, New York finished in eighth place with roughly 4.3 Gold medal wins per 1 million persons.

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images loading...

Here's the complete list:

Maryland - 7.77 per million people. Has won 48 Gold Medals since 1992 California - 6.52 per million people. Has won 254 Gold Medals since 1992 Vermont - 6.18 per million people. Has won 4 Gold Medals since 1992 Hawaii - 5.57 per million people. Has won 8 Gold Medals since 1992. Maine - 5.02 per million people. Has won 7 Gold Medals since 1992. New Hampshire -4.99 per million people. Has won 7 Gold Medals since 1992. Minnesota - 4.36 per million people. Has won 25 Gold Medals since 1992. New York - 4.29 per million people. Has won 84 Gold Medals since 1992. Illinois - 3.98 per million people. Has won 52 Gold Medals since 1992. New Jersey - 3.98 per million people. Has won 37 Gold Medals since 1992.

It'll be interesting to see how these rankings change once the Summer Olympics wraps up on July 26.

Get our free mobile app

Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY Here are some images from the week of February 13th-24th, 1980 in Lake Placid New York, home of the XIII Olympic Winter Games.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM

20 Fun Facts About The Olympics The most shocking fact is #17, but I think everyone secretly knew #6.

Read on to see the complete list of 20 fun facts below. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Getty Images