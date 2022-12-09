Save Gas, Tire Tear And Engine Wear With These Easy Tips!

We are being told that gas prices are going down but they don't mention that it's from a record HIGH. They neglect to mention that the prices are still about double of what they were just a few years ago. It's all about perspective.

Gas prices may be lower but we still struggle to make ends meet with rising inflation. We still need to travel so how can we save money on fuel. The Consumer Federation of America has some simple tips to help you save 20% or more on fuel cost.

Simple Ways To Save Money On Gas

Lighten Your Load - Clean out your trunk, that can save you $35 a year...almost a tank fuel. For every 100 extra pounds that you carry around, your vehicle can lose 2% in fuel efficiency. Does that mean if you leave the wife home, you could save 3% on fuel? Asking for a friend.

Be A Smooth Operator - If you accelerate and decelerate in a smooth manner (instead of slamming on the brakes at the last minute), the better gas mileage you'll get. You could saving 33% highway and 5% around town. It's also better for your brakes.

Check Your Air Filter - 1 in 4 cars need a replacement and a clean air filter can improve you gas mileage by 10%.

Keep Your Tire At Proper Air Pressure - Newer cars will let you know when your tire pressure is getting low...unless your like me and the tire stems broke. Improper tire pressure isn't good for your fuel mileage or tire wear. The average under-inflation is around 8 pounds (WOAH) and you'll lose 3% in fuel efficiency.

There other ways to save on gas (along with wear and tear on your vehicle) including having the proper gas cap, slow down while driving and having your front end aligned. This helps with fuel economy, along with tire and engine wear.

