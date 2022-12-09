Extra Police Will Be Patrolling New York Roads Across Empire State

New York State Police will increase its presence on roads across the state. Here's why.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month.

New York State To Crack Down On Drunk Driving

Drunk man driving his car and drinking Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Hochul also confirmed a series of what's described as targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the Empire State.

"New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving, a reckless decision that puts everyone sharing the road in danger," Governor Hochul said. "It's simple: celebrate and drive responsibly or have a plan in place to get home safely. My administration will continue to crack down on reckless driving to protect New Yorkers on the road."

For the rest of the month, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will launch a new anti-drinking and driving Public Service Announcement.

"The mission of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is to save lives and keep New Yorkers safe on our roadways. We proudly support these enforcement campaigns, along with our law enforcement and STOP-DWI officials and thank them for their commitment to combatting impaired driving," New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the GTSC Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Increased Police On New York State Roads

Drunk Driving Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

From Dec. 15 until Jan. 1 New York State Police will step up DWI patrols across New York State.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will place stickers with safe driving messages at bars and restaurants across the state.

New York State To Crack Down On High Driving

Witthaya Prasongsin Witthaya Prasongsin loading...

Officials are also launching a "Don't Drive High" public awareness campaign. The new campaign costs $1 million. Money will come from funding from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, officials say.

