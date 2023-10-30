The Health Benefits of a 40 Day Fast

I had not planned to do a 40 Day this late in the year. I hadn't planned it because it's not a thing. Who plans to go "a;; juice" or "all raw" right before the literal holiday season? Who Sway? And yet, a 40 day fast for me is currently underway. Why you ask? Because I've been feeling *uck* for so long now, it's time to switch some things up. And what I am most clear about makes me feel better when I feel *uck* is being more contentious about the food I eat. Enter: Reboot with Joe.

Many moons ago, I watched this documentary titled Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead. Heard of it?

It's about this Australian guy who almost died from a chronic autoimmune disorder that was linked to his (horrible) food choices. Whatever you're thinking--he ate worse. I'll spare you the details, you watch it for yourself below.

What Are the Benefits of Fasting?

canva canva loading...

According to Healthline, benefits of fasting include, "weight loss, blood sugar control, and protection against medical conditions like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders."

Are there Different Types of Fasting?

canva canva loading...

Certainly there are. According to the same Healthline article, referenced above, here are a few of the most common types of fasting:

Water fasting: Involves drinking only water for a set amount of time.

Involves drinking only water for a set amount of time. Juice fasting: This entails only drinking vegetable or fruit juice for a certain period.

This entails only drinking vegetable or fruit juice for a certain period. Intermittent fasting: Intake is partially or completely restricted for a few hours up to a few days at a time, and a regular diet is resumed on other days.

Intake is partially or completely restricted for a few hours up to a few days at a time, and a regular diet is resumed on other days. Partial fasting: Certain foods or drinks such as processed foods, animal products, or caffeine are eliminated from the diet for a set period.

Certain foods or drinks such as processed foods, animal products, or caffeine are eliminated from the diet for a set period. Calorie restriction: Calories are restricted for a few days every week.

The fast I am currently in the midst of would probably be a cross between a juice fast and a partial fast. I'm getting most of my nutrients from copious amounts of veg through juice, smoothies and blended soups (red: blender). And, I'm eating as close to "raw" as possible in the fall for at least the next 40 days.

I'll keep you posted on my progress.

10 Of the Easiest Calorie Burning Activities to Stay Healthy in The Fall Trying to stay fit and healthy with the upcoming holiday season is a tough one. These exercises can help you keep that figure and stay on the right track. Gallery Credit: JD Knight

7 Healthy Habits to Make Life Better Habits to improve how you feel and work. Gallery Credit: Kat Carpenter