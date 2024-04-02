Super Rare Car Boat For Sale In Upstate New York

It's not everyday you can drive a car on water. If you're the new owner of this car boat, you could turn that dream into a reality.

In a world where Facebook Marketplace is becoming the new CraigsList for crazy things for sale, let's introduce you to the 1976 Boston Whaler 11 sport:

Keep Scrolling For Amazing Photos Of This Boat In Action

One of a kind!!!!! Custom build Boston Whaler with a 1950’s steel Morris Minor body. 70hp Johnson outboard propels this through the water at ~35 mph. An absolute blast to drive, turns heads everywhere it goes."

So the boat has a Chevy 350 mock up engine and transmission under the hood, which will easily provide more looks and comments. It wouldn't be a car without the lights, horn, and bilge right? They all work as they should on this masterpiece.

Be the most unique person on the lake this Holiday Weekend!!!!! Fully serviced and ready for the water. Transferable NY registration. ****would consider trade for a 3 person jet ski with trailer ****"

How much would a boat car set you back? The listing price on Facebook is $8,000. You'd be able to pick it up in Clifton Park. Just imagine using this bad boy on Hinkley, Oneida Lake, Lake George, cruising the Erie Canal, heading up to the North Country, or even hitting up the Thousand Islands......the $8,000 is a small price to pay for something crazy and unique. If you're interested, learn more online here.

Here's some photos to show you what $8,000 would buy you, if you had a ton of extra money to blow:

