If you love fishing in New York, and maybe even cooking what you catch, there’s a new advisory you’ll want to pay attention to before your next trip.

New York State health officials have updated guidance on eating fish caught in waters across the state, including changes that affect Central New York anglers.

The updated advisory reflects new data on contaminants and identifies both safer fishing locations and areas where stricter limits are now recommended.

Fishing remains a popular activity across Central New York, including in Oneida Lake and the Mohawk River.

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While fish are a healthy source of protein, some species may contain contaminants such as mercury, PCBs and PFOS. State officials say the advisory is intended to help anglers make informed decisions about how often to eat certain fish.

Safest Waters to Eat Fish in New York

State officials say several waters offer the widest range of fish that are safer to eat.

Those include:

Lake Erie

Lake Ontario

Oneida Lake

Parts of the St. Lawrence River

These locations provide more options for anglers who plan to consume their catch, based on lower levels of certain contaminants.

Hudson River Fish Now Safe to Eat in Limited Amounts

For the first time in 50 years, some fish from the Lower Hudson River are now considered safe to eat.

Health officials said declining levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) allowed the state to ease long-standing restrictions in that section of the river.

Under the updated guidance people can eat up to 4 meals a month of certain fish species. Children under 15 and pregnant women can eat up to one meal a month. The guidance also states some species, including carp and smallmouth bass, should still be avoided.

New PFOS Guidelines Prompt Stricter Advice in Some Waters

The updated advisory also includes new guidance related to PFOS and PFAs.

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Waters with updated recommendations include:

Lake Ontario

Lake Erie

The Mohawk River between locks E20 and E21

Lake George

Seneca Lake

The revised guidelines are intended to reduce exposure to PFOS, particularly for sensitive populations such as children and those who are pregnant.

Simple Ways to Make Fish Safer to Eat

The state is reminding anglers there are easy ways to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals including, cutting off the skin and fatty areas, cooking fish so fat drips away and following meal limits based on location and species.

Those small steps can significantly reduce exposure to contaminants.

Ongoing Monitoring Across New York Waters

The advisory is based on data collected through a statewide fish monitoring program. Each year, thousands of samples are tested to track contaminant levels and update guidance as needed.

Officials say the goal is to balance the health benefits of eating fish with the risks associated with environmental contaminants.

How to Check What’s Safe Where You Fish

Because advisories vary depending on the exact body of water, officials recommend checking location-specific guidelines before eating anything you catch.

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If a specific lake or river isn’t listed, you should follow general statewide or regional advice.

Best States for Fishing 2026 - See How Your State Stacks Up FishingBooker ranked all 50 states to determine where anglers are having the best experiences in 2026.

The study looked at factors like freshwater and saltwater opportunities, facilities, affordability, and overall accessibility. Flip through the gallery to see how each state performed and discover the top destinations for your next fishing trip.

Gallery Credit: Janna