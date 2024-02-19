Why Isn’t New York #1 For This Classic Title?

New York State has lost it's title for the best place in America for THIS? How?

New York has lost the battle when it comes to......pizza:

Step aside, Chicago and New York. Denver is the best pizza city in America. Pizza restaurants in Denver are among the highest rated on Yelp, and their pizza prices are more affordable than most metros."

Clever has researched the best pizza in America. The team at Clever Real Estate analyzed a lot of metrics to rank the 50 biggest metro areas in the U.S. using the following parameters:

- Pizza reputation, based on a survey of 1,000 Americans

- Rate of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents

- Pizza passion, based on local internet search activity for 34 pizza-related terms (e.g., "pizza near me," "pizza delivery," "pan pizza," etc.)

- Average Yelp rating for pizza restaurants

- Average price of a large cheese pizza

- Average price of a large pepperoni pizza

- Share of median annual income required to purchase one cheese pizza each week for a year

- Share of median annual income required to purchase one pepperoni pizza each week for a year"

Denver won the title for America's best city for pizza. Not only is pizza affordable there based on the typical income, but the city's pizza places have some of the strongest reviews in the country. New York City ranked as the Number 15th pizza city. Not even the top 10? Seriously? In their survey of 1,000 Americans, 41% identified it as a top-five pizza city, which was the most of all cities in their study.

Where in the country do you find the best pizza? Text us on our station app and let us know.

Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York? According to a recent Lovefood article , they went on the hunt for the best pizza places in America.

According to this article , the experts decided that the best pizza in all of New York State was Rubirosa, located in New York City:

This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

