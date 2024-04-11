Luxury In The Sky- Check Out This New York City Penthouse For Sale

Imagine if you won the Mega Millions or the PowerBall. You could buy this stunning New York City Penthouse, which has to be one of the most expensive homes in New York State for sale.

"Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living with this spectacular full-floor residence at One57, boasting 360-degree panoramic vistas of the iconic Central Park, the East and Hudson Rivers, and both the Upper and Lower Manhattan skylines. Spanning approximately 6,250 square feet, this remarkable abode offers a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication and elegance."

This luxurious penthouse is located at 157 West 57th Street, Penthouse 86, in New York City. It's on the market with Compass 310-447-1151 for $38,500,000.

"As you step into the private landing via a key-locked elevator, you're greeted by a 26-foot-wide grand foyer with two separate entrances, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the magnificence that lies beyond."

The penthouse was designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen. From beautiful textured walls crafted by expert artisans to Venetian plaster ceilings and herringbone Brazilian wood floors, every detail is worth the pretty penny you would pay.

"The heart of the home is the expansive grand salon, featuring approximately 58 feet of linear frontage on Central Park and floor-to-ceiling windows all around that capture the breathtaking views of the skyline and beyond. The open-concept family room and kitchen, adorned with custom lacquered millwork, built-ins and sleek black stone countertops, is a culinary masterpiece that offers a perfect setting for both casual gatherings and formal entertaining. The eat-in waterfall marble island is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances by Miele, and a high-capacity Sub-Zero wine cooler."

The home has four bedrooms and an office. The 1,350 square foot primary suite, within its own private wing, offers direct views of Central Park, the river, and the city skyline. It HAS a 22-foot-long walk-in closet, a separate sleeping area and lounge, and two luxurious windowed bathrooms.

Learn more online here. Check out some of these stunning photos to see it for yourself:

