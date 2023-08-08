Howe Caverns Of New York Makes Change In Policy After Terrible Customers

Howe Caverns has announced a new policy change due to terrible customers. Yes, we are calling these people terrible.

Howe Caverns posted on Facebook on how this week their picnic area was left a pure disaster after a group visit left all of their junk all over the place:

This evening, food, paper, and garbage were strewn everywhere from our picnic area, through the parking lot, and down the hill. We worked a long day- until 7p to be exact. After a day of entertaining, we are tired and hungry. We would like to go home to our families, eat dinner, spend a few hours relaxing, before going to bed, getting up, and doing it again. Instead, we had to go back inside, fetch plastic gloves, large garbage bags, and clean the mess that these pigs left. It took an hour and a half. This is not the first time.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time this act happened. Howe Caverns mentioned how this type of bad behavior happens multiple times a week when tour groups, school groups, and camp groups visit the cave. How is this even possible?

We want to also clarify that it does not happen with every single group but unfortunately, this has spoiled it for everyone. In the past, we have simply grumbled, cleaned, and put on a smile but tonight was the final straw. This lack of respect for our property is unacceptable. Don’t get us wrong, we LOVE seeing you and spending time with you but we are not doing this anymore.

Howe Caverns has removed their picnic area. Effective immediately, groups are no longer permitted to bring any outside food on the property. Howe Caverns does mention that food may be purchased in their café, and consumed in our designated dining areas only.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding. P.S. this was only a small portion of the mess AND IRONICALLY, the trash cans, 10 ft. away, were empty.

Thanks to a couple of bad apples who can't recycle, throw their trash away, or clean up......we now don't have a picnic area. However, this author can't blame Howe Caverns at all.

