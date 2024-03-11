Magical Easter Bunny Returns To Central New York March 15th

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin' down the bunny trail, Hippity hoppin' Easter's on its way to Central New York.

If you're looking for a photo of your child, family, or pet with the Easter Bunny, an opportunity is coming to New Hartford. The Easter Bunny will be back at Sangertown Square on March 15th starting at 2PM. These are the moments you will love to look back at when your little ones are older.

The world's most famous rabbit will be located in the Bunny Patch at Center Court until March 30th. Walk-up visits with the Easter Bunny are permitted throughout the day when the bunny is available, but the mall highly recommends to make reservations online HERE. Also, why not make a reservation so you can schedule around nap times for little ones.

On March 17th, the Easter Bunny will host Bunny Cares from 10:30AM to 11:30AM. Children of all abilities and spectrums of special needs and their families are invited to visit with the Easter Bunny during this sensory-friendly event. The Bunny Cares event does require registration online here.

Other events for the 2024 season include Pet Night, from 5PM to 7PM, on March 19th. The bunny and your pet can have their picture taken together that evening. Also bring your Easter baskets on March 29th because Sangertown Square will be hosting an Eggs-travaganza Egg Hunt from 1PM to 3PM on that day.

