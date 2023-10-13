Drive If You Dare On 8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State

New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

It's no surprise that Bridges and Overpasses are known to be haunted. Not just in New York, but all across the world they're often the site of tragic accidents, lover's arguments, and throughout history terrible events.

It is believed by many that when someone dies unexpectedly, or in a shocking or gruesome manner, their soul imprints on the location of the tragedy.

Across New York, there are numerous bridges and overpasses where locals have claimed to see ghostly apparitions, haunted hitchhikers, and the spirits of those who met their death.

Spooky season is well underway, and the Big Apple is ready to terrify. The best part, these trips only require driving over a bridge, or in some cases walking them. For example, New York City is packed with sinister secrets, trapped souls, and crazy ghost stories.

Haunted bridges and roads capture the imagination of those who seek a spine-tingling experience. Whether it's the forlorn spirit of a tragic maiden, the chilling echoes of phantom footsteps, or the sinister presence of a legendary figure like the Headless Horseman, these haunted bridges and roads add an element of the supernatural. As the sun sets and shadows grow longer, these haunted pathways beckon to those who crave an adrenaline rush, a dash of the paranormal, or simply a chilling tale to tell around a campfire.

Here's 8 to check out across New York State:

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

17 Of New York State's Most Popular Ghost Stories New York State is obsessed with the paranormal. What are the most popular ghost stories from across the state? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler