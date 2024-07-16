Bring Your Imagination To Life At The Utica Sidewalk Chalk Competition

Utica is set to become a vibrant canvas this week for young artists at the Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition.

The event will take place at Palmer Par in Utica on Thursday, July 18th from 10:30AM to 11:15AM hosted in partnership with the Oneida County Youth Bureau. This free event invites children ages 5 to 18 to showcase their creativity on the sidewalks of Pratt Munson College of Art and Design’s campus at 1200 State Street during the Munson Arts Festival. This is a great way for kids to get involved with Munson.

You'll see a competition filled with fun, imagination, and artistic expression. Participants are encouraged to arrive early, with registration beginning at 10:00M, and the main competition kicks off at 10:30AM.

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony and photo session at 11:15AM, where winners will be chosen from four different age groups. All participants, regardless of age, have a fair chance to win and be recognized for their talents. If you think your kids have what it takes to win, or you have kids you're looking to get out of the house and have fun with, you don't want to miss this classic event in Utica.

Don't miss out on this unique event that celebrates the creativity of Utica's youth.

Quick Event Details

- Thursday, July 18, 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

- Palmer Park, Pratt Munson

- Free and open for ages 5 to 18, this event promises a morning of fun, imagination, and artistic expression for the whole family.

Tentative Schedule

10:00 a.m. | Registration

10:30 a.m. | Competition

11:15 a.m. | Awards and Photos

You can read more online here.

