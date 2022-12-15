Yum: Eat Your Way Through The 12 Days Of Donuts in Central New York
Honestly, having apps for any restaurant or establishment that you frequent is such a game changer. Why? Because extra savings, and free goodies of course. That's the case for many different spots the month of December, but Dunkin' is doing things their way.
They're always super festive during the holiday season, between their cups and their different donuts. That's why they're offering 12 Days of Donuts for rewards members.
How Do I Participate In The 12 Days of Christmas?
Every day from now through December 24th, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get one FREE classic donut with any medium or larger beverage purchase.
Who doesn't like free - am I right?
And, to make themselves even more festive, they've decorated their donuts to match the holiday season.
Dunkin’s Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate Frosted donuts, which are normally decorated with the iconic rainbow sprinkles, will get a red and green seasonal sprinkle makeover.
Looking for a festive drink to pair with your donut? Try their Holiday Blend Coffee, festive Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, or ultra-smooth Cold Brew.
Here's a look at a handful of Dunkin locations across CNY:
- 112 N Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
- 31 Schuyler St, Utica, NY 13502
- 1133 Mohawk St, Rite Aid Plaza, Utica, NY 13501
- 1300 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
- 9221 River Rd, Marcy, NY 13403
- 1707 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413
- 81 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
- 4862 Commercial Dr, New York Mills, NY 13417
- 45 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413
Anyone else taking advantage of the free donuts each day? It is the holiday season after all, and calories don't count this time of year (LOL.)
What's your favorite donut to indulge in at Dunkin? For me, I have to say it's the good ol' fashioned glazed in regular donut form, or the famous twist is also a good option.