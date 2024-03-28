Step Up To The Plate: Top Baseball Movies To Watch

Play ball!

It's the opening day of the MLB season. In honor of the new season, we've come up with the best baseball movies of all time.

1. Field of Dreams - 1989

In this tribute to dreamers, Kevin Costner plays an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball diamond in his field after hearing 'If you build it, they will come.'

Come they did as the Boston Red Sox return to play on the field including Shoeless Joe Jackson, portrayed by Ray Liotta. If you only ever watch one baseball movie, this is it. Gives me chills every time.

2. Major League - 1989

'Just a bit outside. Tried the corner and missed. Ball 4. Ball 8. Ball and Vaugh has walked the bases loaded. How do guys lay off pitches this close.'

I've watched this movie so many times, I can recite most of it. This was back before Charlie Sheen went off the rails and Bob Ueker is hilarious as the baseball commentator.

If you need a laugh, this movie is for you. Stay away from the sequels though. They are terrible.

3. A League of Their Own - 1992

'There's no crying in baseball.'

Tom Hanks plays a washed-up drunk, hired to manage a team in the All-American Baseball League. Geena Davis, a thinner Rosie O'Donnell, and Madonna all appear in this comedic gem.

Get our free mobile app

4. Moneyball - 2011

Moneyball is a true life story of how the Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane created a team of players no one else wanted and went on to have one of the most unlikely winning streaks in the history of baseball. Oh did I mention Brad Pitt plays Billy Beane?

5. Trouble With The Curve - 2012

Two words. Clint Eastwood.

The Hollywood legend makes this movie, playing a baseball scout whose daughter, played by Amy Adams, goes on the road with him. The film also stars John Goodman and Justin Timberlake, who surprisingly, was really good.

Honorable Mentions

Brewster's Millions - 1985

Washed-up baseball player Montgomery Brewster (Richard Pryor) learns he's inherited a $300 million fortune from his deceased, rich uncle. To get the cash, he must spend $30 million within 30 days and have nothing to show for it.

Bad News Bears - 1976

One of 1976's top-grossing films. Walter Matthau plays a grumbling, beer-guzzling, former minor-league pitcher who gets roped into coaching a band of half-pint misfits. With this bunch, it's impossible to get caught up in the competitive spirit. So, instead, the Bears have a good time.

What's your favorite baseball movie? Let us know in our station app.

All 33 Members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Who Were Born in New York No state is represented more often in the National Baseball Hall of Fame than New York, and these are the 33 members who were born in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl