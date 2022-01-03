25 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At
Only in Upstate New York is it completely normal to order Upside Down Pizza and not even remotely question it. Where are some places you wouldn't think about to order from? Here's 25 places.
Upside-down pizza, aka Utica Pizza, is made with tomato sauce on top of the cheese. It's backwards from your normal pizza, but there is some logic behind it. By putting the cheese on the bottom, in theory, it prevents the tomato sauce from making the crust soggy.
The recipe for upside down pizza first appeared on the streets of Utica over 100 years ago. O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria was founded in 1914 by Eugeno Burlino. It started with just tomato pie, but then the whole concept of dough, toppings, cheese, THEN sauce has been a favorite for generations of Central New Yorkers.
Generally in our region when someone asks for upside down pizza O'Scugnizzos comes to mind along with one other famous spot- Joe's in Whitesboro. Joe's hasn't been open as long as O'Scugnizzos, but still captures the magic of upside down pizza.
When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?
This doesn't mean restaurants listed aren't popular, or known for other things. Consider this list as a stepping stone to expand your Pizza horizons.
Here's a list of 25 underrated upside down pizza places to check out:
Big Jays Pizzeria
Big Jays Pizzeria is located in Marcy. Pete Owen writes: "Big Jays Pizzeria has a banger upside down. It’s not underrated at all, sits at the top"
Primo Pizza
Primo Pizza is located in Clinton. Linda Williams and Kelli Williams Nikodem both agreed as this as being a top choice.
O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe
O'Baby's is located in New Hartford. Both David Barr and Liz Pauline recommend the upside down pizza.
Pizza Boys
Pizza Boys is located in New York Mills. Tom Balfe says "Pizza Boy’s has a great upside down sicilian pizza."
Grandes Pizza
Grandes Pizza is located in Holland Patent, Sauquoit, and in Rome. William Denslow nominates them for the best upside down pizza.
Laurey's Pizzeria
Laurey's Pizzeria is located in Clinton. Douglas Singleton says "Laurey’s one of the original area Upside Down Pizzas and one of the BEST!"
Yetty's Pizza
Yetty's Pizza is located in Herkimer. Barbara Mang Fahey says its a must.
The Pizza Box
The Pizza Box is located in South Utica. Kristin Szatko says that "The Pizza box is amazing!"
Franco's Pizza
Franco's Pizza is located in Whitesboro and Utica. Jack Pflanz is a huge fan.
Lukins Brick Oven Pizza
Lukins Brick Oven Pizza is located in Utica. Sheila Henderson says "Lukins, one of fav upside down pizzas."
One Genny
One Genny is located in New Hartford. Becky Rauscher Vanderwood recommends you try it.
Flat Iron
Flat Iron Pizza is located in Ilion. Ashley Bunce says its a must.
Trulli Di Turri
Trulli Di Turri is located in Utica. Beth Williams-Carter says you should make the trip for their upside down pizza.
Knuckleheads
Knuckleheads is located in Westmoreland. Justina Jones-Seelow wants you to make the trip to Westmo.
Tony's Pizza Washington Mills
Tony's Pizza is located in Washington Mills. Lorie Hoffman recommends their Upside Down Pizza.
Francesca Banquets and Catering
Francescas is located in Frankfort. Dennis Baker gives it two thumbs up.
Capri Pizza
Capri Pizza is located in Oriskany. Connie Waszkiewicz- Buffa wants you to make the trip to try it.
Slice
Slice Pizza is located in South Utica. Devin Ray wants you to make the trip.
Fratellos
Fratellos is located in Frankfort. Pamella Pryor Stafford gives it two thumbs up.
Vit-Za Apizza
Vit-Za Apizza is located in Clinton. Melissa Wegrzyn says "Vizta pizza!!!!! in Clinton right across from the Clinton school makes an amazing upi it's not listed on the menu but offer it when you call and it is a top seller along with the margarita Rita pizza."
Hot Off the Brick
Hot Off the Brick is located in Westmoreland. Joe Jarosz Jr. says its a must.
Cuginis
Cuginis is located in Barneved. Jory Jabloski says give it a try.
Milltown Pizzeria
Mill Town Pizzeria is located in Clark Mills. Ty Lamaitis told us we should try it.
Street Pizza
Street Pizza is located in Herkimer. Joseph Guzek gives it a thumbs up.
