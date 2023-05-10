Stay Cool Floating Day Away on 7 Lazy River Tubing Trips in New York
Stay cool this summer by floating the day away on one of New York's beautiful rivers. There are several options to choose from, including one lazy tubing trip that takes you to a private island.
West Canada Creek
Take in the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains as you float down the West Canada Creek. Spend anywhere from an hour to the entire day on the water. Shuttles are provided to three different launch points along the river.
We are committed to offering a fun and safe experience while also preserving the river’s natural beauty.
Learn more at Westcanadacreektubing.com where you can now book a trip online.
Black River Canyon
Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler. With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.
Our “Tube Taxi” will shuttle you upstream, then enjoy a relaxing float with friends & family down the beautiful rock-walled Black River Canyon.
Learn more about the new lazy tubing floats and whitewater rafting options down the Black River Canyon at Whitewaterchallengers.com.
Ausable Chasm
Float through the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks for the longest tubing trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States.
Enjoy a day of adventures you won't find at any other single location in the Adirondacks at the Ausable Chasm. There's hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, and whitewater rafting for the adrenaline junkies or floating down the river for those just looking to relax. There's even a campground where you can spend the night and do it all again the next day.
Float tours are very popular so you're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid waiting. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12 PM. Get details at Ausablechasm.com.
Hudson River & Private Island
The Adirondack Adventure Center is expanding for the 15th season after owner Dane Morton purchased 165 acres of land along the beautiful Buttermilk section of the Hudson River. It will be used as a private access point for the Lazy River Tubing trips that include a stop at the private island.
Daily trips will go from 4 every 90 minutes to 6 every 60 minutes. And there will be a private access point to the river to allow everyone to get on the water faster.
To see all Adirondack Adventure Center has to offer and plan your lazy trip down the river in 2023 visit ADKTubing.com.
Lower Hudson River
Take in the beauty of Lake George along the Lower Hudson River. Adirondack Extreme Adventure took over the old Tubby Tubes company and renamed it Tubby Tubes River Co. Enjoy a two-hour round-trip lazy river adventure.
We have been putting smiles on thousands of visitors for over 20 years! Sit back and relax in the crisp, clean water and float through the picturesque Southern Adirondack mountains.
To learn more and experience a day enjoying the beauty of the Adirondacks visit Adirondackextreme.com.
Sacandaga River
Float down the Sacandaga River while you take in the views of the mountains. If you want a little more action, you can ride the ripples and rock the rapids as you take your tube down class II and III whitewater rapids.
Not only will you cool off, but the excitement and fun will have you coming back for more.
Learn more and book your relaxing or rapid-filled float at 4SOC.com.
Delaware River
Hang out on the banks of the Delaware River while tubing through the Skinners Falls rapids as many times as they want.
Tubers can schedule a five-mile tubing trip from Skinners Falls to Narrowsburg. The trip entails a full day of river floating, an average of five hours, depending on the height of the river.
Learn more and book your all-day river float at Landersrivertrips.com.