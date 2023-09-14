Step Into the World of Willy Wonka! Auditions Open in Central New York

If your kids love theatre, or just have a fascination with Willy Wonka, this is an exciting chance for them to thrive locally.

RISE Performing Arts LLC in Clinton is proud to announce they are holding auditions for Willy Wonka the Musical, as part of their Fall Semester. The performances are scheduled for January 12th-14th.

Credit - RISE Performing Arts LLC Credit - RISE Performing Arts LLC loading...

The "Sweet" Possibilities

This is an incredible opportunity for your kids to not only grow as an actor/actress, but also as a person. Working together with a star-studded team, children are able to learn new performance tactics, strategies, and even communication skills to last a lifetime.

Reminder, you do not have to be a student to audition, all students are welcome! However, it is strongly recommended that students take an acting class to build their skills for the production.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at 10:00am, for children/teens ages 6-18 years old. Callbacks upon request are scheduled for the day after, on September 24th at 12:00pm.

Rehearsals will be held 1-4 times per week depending on roles. Any rehearsals in January are mandatory. Performers must be present for all rehearsals and performances with limited absences taken into account for extenuating circumstances.

"We are the music makers, we are the dreamers of dreams."

You can get more information about RISE Performing Arts Center, this show, and what other opportunities they have to offer on their website.

