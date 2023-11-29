Festive Feast At Best Holiday-Adorned Restaurant Worth the Drive

The most holiday-decorated restaurant in the country is only a short drive from Central New York and it's totally worth the trip this holiday season.

Dine in a winter wonderland for Christmas under hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights and crystals. Cava Restaurant transforms its 4 dining rooms throughout the year. But they go all out for the holidays.

Christmas Themes

Each room is decked out in different themes. From the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cinderella to the North Pole, there are decorations at every turn.

Every year the theme changes. This year there are tributes to King Midas and the Emerald City.

Rave Reviews

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, about three and a half hours from Utica. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since. Not just for its fabulous food, but its atmosphere as well.

The dining space transforms all year long, not just at Christmas.

From a Harry Potter-inspired dining room with 700 floating candles to tributes to the Polar Express and Willie Wonka.

Polar Express

Willie Wonka

Rooftop Patio

The dining room isn't the only space that is transformed. The rooftop patio gets the same treatment. It's filled with Christmas trees during the holidays. In the Spring it's seen Alice travel from Wonderland and Peter Pan fly in from Neverland.

The retractable roof and side awnings allow guests to enjoy a meal without worrying about the weather. And when the sun begins to set, the in-floor heating keeps everyone warm.

Delicious Food Too

Cava is not only known for its stunning dining room displays but the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food.

From steak, chicken, seafood, and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Reservations Recommended

Reservations are highly encouraged, especially during the holiday season.

The decorations stay up well into the new year so you can celebrate the holiday season long after Christmas ends.

Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica. If you can get a reservation, it's worth the trip.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy dining experience at Cavact.com.

