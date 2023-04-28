Got a busted up car? Want to let your inner demons out? You won't want to miss one of Central New York's favorite demo derbies.

For years and years demolition derbies have been the highlight of county fairs across the state. Truck and tractor pulls are great, but there's nothing like watching some beater cars crash into each other until only one is left standing.

If you've ever dreamed of entering yourself into one, now's the time to do it.

Herkimer County Fair - 50th Demolition Derby

In addition to the long list of events going on in Frankfort, the highly-anticipated Demolition Derby is making a return to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for the 50th year. Of course you can just show up to watch, like everyone else. But if you want to be in the middle of the excitement, in a car hopefully, here's your chance to do it.

Registration is officially open for cars, trucks, and vans on the fair's website. The carnage will take place Thursday, August 17th at 7:00pm, with the additional CARS ONLY event the day after on Friday.

"Celebrating a Festival of Sports"

Being that it's the Demo's 50th year, the Herkimer County Fair is trying to go bigger and better than ever before. As per tradition, the following trophies are up for grabs for the following categories...

Winner of the Van/Truck Heat on Thursday by The Dennis Family

Hardest Hit by The Petkovsek Family

Team Heat on Friday* presented with A Cory Pavlot Memorial Trophy

Special Sportsman Trophy Celebrating the DEMO's 50th year Donated by the Elthorp Family (both nights)



Each heat will be limited to 10 cars, with the Pay Back being $30 per heat. The two best decorated cars will also be selected and MUST be based on the theme of the fair.

Sign your car up today on the Herkimer County Fair's website and stay updated on all fair events by following them on Facebook.

