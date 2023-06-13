Get To Know Our Frog Fest 34 Opener From Nashville With Upstate NY Roots

You don't want to miss one of our Frog Fest 34 openers who's coming from Nashville, but calls Upstate New York her home.

Alyssa Trahan is one the featured openers for Russell Dickerson this year at the Herkimer County Fair Grounds, presented by Curtis Lumber. There's a lot to love about Alyssa, so let's get to know a little more about her.

Local Roots

Frog Fest 34 is proud to have an opener born and raised in New York. A native of East Rochester, she grew up writing her own music and playing at every local venue she could get into.

By 2016, she decided to further her career and make the big move to Nashville. Her hard work and dedication paid off, landing her first publishing deal in January 2018. She's now back home, opening for Frog Fest 34, ready to put on a performance of a lifetime.

A Jill-Of-All-Trades

Alyssa Trahan is so much more than just a singer. She's a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and many would say "the real deal". She has the true New York spirit and ability to get any job done by herself.

When it comes instruments, Alyssa can play just about every one of them. Most of her music actually includes her playing every instrument in the song. With a degree in Audio Engineering, she has easily produced countless tracks for herself and other artists around the world.

Ongoing Success

Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Alyssa was on fire when it came to live performances. She played over 100 shows a year, opening for some major country artists. Names you know like Charlie Daniels, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner, Rodney Atkins, Lee Greenwood and SO MANY more.

The pandemic didn't slow her down either. She released a full-length album called "Baby Blues & Stilettos" which came out #9 on the iTunes Country Album Chart. Not only that, but it hit over 300-thousand streams in it's first week. Speaking of doing it all, she produced the album all by herself and played over 90% of the instruments on the record.

Where Else You've Seen Her

Alyssa's talents don't stop in the studio. She also has multiple film and commercial appearances to add to her resume. You may have also heard her music featured on TV shows like The Jimmy Kimmel Show and "The Young and the Restless".

Alyssa Trahan is certainly a hometown hero and we are honored to have her back as an opener for Frog Fest 34. Be sure to get your tickets now and get ready for her jaw dropping performance.

TICKETS

$30 in advance

$40 at the gate

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds will open at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 17 for FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber.

