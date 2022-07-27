Popular Long Island YouTube Star Shines The Spotlight On Utica’s Chicken Riggies

If you love learning new recipes on YouTube, maybe you've watched the Sip and Feast channel. Recently this popular show put the spotlight on Utica Chicken Riggies.

For those that don't know, Jim is the creator and brains behind the Sip and Feast brand. When you watch on Youtube, he is the cook, photographer, videographer, father, and husband.

The bottom line is I am obsessed with great food and love nothing more than cooking for the ones I love. I truly believe that when food is prepared with love, it becomes so much more than a meal - it is an experience that is shared and remembered for years to come."

Recently the channel decided to take a crack at Chicken Riggies. Jim is down on Long Island, so it's not too far away from Utica.

But it wasn't until we received multiple requests for "Chicken Riggies" that we knew this dish existed and that it had a name. Chicken Riggies is easy to make, spicy, creamy, and just all sorts of delicious!"

You can watch that episode here:

They also posted their recipe and instructions online. The ingredients used in this take on riggies were 5 medium cherry peppers, 2 red bell peppers, 8 cloves of garlic, and 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs. You can get the full list here.

Even this upstate New York native learned a new trick:

We say this in almost every pasta recipe, but stress it even more so when making cream-based sauces. Save your pasta water! You will definitely need some to loosen up the sauce if it starts to dry out."

Is your recipe similar to this one? Let us know on our station app.

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.