Fall officially begins on Monday, September 22, 2025, and New Yorkers might want to keep that jacket—and maybe even the snow shovel—within reach.

This season is shaping up to be a chilly one, with some early signs of winter arriving sooner than many might like if you believe the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Fall Forecast.

Unsettled September

Right out of the gate, September looks unsettled.

Labor Day weekend could bring thunderstorms to parts of the Northeast, setting the tone for a month filled with a back-and-forth between warm, pleasant days and quick-moving storm systems. It’s that classic fall feel—but don’t get too comfortable.

First Flakes of the Season

By the time October arrives, the weather has taken a colder turn. Areas in Upstate New York and the higher elevations of the Northeast could see the first snowflakes as early as mid-month.

It’s not expected to be a major storm, but enough to remind everyone that winter is waiting in the wings.

As Halloween approaches, chilly temperatures and possible scattered showers could mean costumes will need to be big enough to fit over jackets. Quite the contrast from the warm Halloween in 2024.

More Frequent Snow

In November, the real winter preview begins.

Snow will become a more frequent visitor, particularly around the Great Lakes and across interior parts of New York State.

Wet snow and colder temperatures could complicate Thanksgiving travel, especially for those heading across the central and eastern parts of the region.

Overall, this fall in the Northeast is expected to be cooler and wetter than usual, with a real chance of early snow settling in before the leaves are even done falling.

We’re not expert meteorologists—and let’s be honest, even they get the same-day forecast wrong half the time. And in New York, the weather can change by the hour. So take it all with a grain of salt.

It’s winter, after all. It rolls in every year—sometimes early, sometimes late. But whenever it shows up, we’re ready. We’re tough, seasoned New Yorkers… and after the snow we powered through last winter, nothing can faze us.