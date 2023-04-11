Harvey Weinstein Has Been Transferred to Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome

Disgraced Hollywood executive and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is reportedly serving his time at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York.

The 71-year-old Weinstein was found guilty in New York City back in 2020 of raping and sexually assaulting two women. He was previously serving part of his 23-year prison term at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York (Erie County).

Harvey Weinstein Returns To Court On Three New Felony Sex Crimes

The transfer occurred after New York state "reviewed his treatment and program needs," according to a local news outlet.

In addition to his conviction in New York, Weinstein was found guilty of similar charges in California. He received a 16-year term for offenses committed in that state.

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Court Appearance

Weinstein previously co-ran the successful Hollywood film studio The Weinstein Company from 2005 to 2018 with his brother Bob Weinstein. The company was known for backing several Academy Award-winning projects like The King's Speech and The Artist, and also had a longtime working relationship with Quentin Tarantino.

Harvey's shady behavior with women was somewhat of an open secret in Hollywood until Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the story of his proclivities in The New York Times back in 2018.

Harvey Weinstein isn't the only famous person to do time in a Central New York prison system. Take a scroll through the gallery below for some other high-profile criminals:

