Upstate NY Corn Maze Takes the Castle with a Fire Breathing Dragon
You could say this corn maze is the cream of the crop... and we aren't shucking around.
Every year, Critz Farms in Cazenovia hosts their massive Fall Harvest Celebration. It's full of fun activities for the whole family, including wagon rides, cider-making demonstrations, and pumpkin picking. Adults can even visit the tasting room and enjoy handcrafted beer, wine, and cider.
Another highlight of the Fall Harvest is the Gigantic Corn Maze. Of course it's fun to get lost in the maze itself, but people love seeing the new design the owners come up with. For 2023, they did not disappoint.
The Fire-Breathing Dragon
Call me corny... but this maze is pretty fire! Alright... alright. I'll stop "dragon" you down with my jokes. One corn only hope.
Read More: New York Ranks Top 5 Best States to Live in… Here’s Why
Last year, Critz Farm splashed into the fall season with their "Whale of a Good Time Corn Maze." Though you couldn't see it within all the corn, it certainly made for a fun end to the summer and start of their Fall Harvest Celebration.
If you had to get lost in a corn maze, these would be the best to do it in. When it came down to it, you can at least say you went out in style. These are some of the coolest corn mazes you'll find in all of Central New York.
Read More: Popular Central NY Pizzeria Expands with Brand New Location
The Fall Harvest will typically run from mid-September until the end of October. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates.