This is Why You Should Never Carve Tree Bark
Don't carve the bark!
Using a blade to carve your initials into a tree may seem romantic but you're being advised to find another way to show your love.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says carving into bark can lead to an early death for the tree.
Tree bark is like our skin—it protects the living tissue inside the tree. Carving into bark creates open wounds that make trees vulnerable to fungal and bacterial diseases, insect pests, and other damaging effects such as limiting the transport of water and nutrients throughout the tree.
Take a Picture
You wouldn't like it if someone carved up your skin. So put the knife away.
Instead of showing your love by killing a tree, take a picture. Help trees stay healthy by simply snapping a photo to memorialize your special moments. Then you can share it with the world on social media rather than the forest.
Take a Hike
Take a hike together. There are hundreds of trails throughout New York State where you can enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature without killing it. Don't forget to take a picture to capture your memories and love.
Read More: Unpredictable Winter Weather Poses Hiking Risk in Adirondacks
Go Fishing
Go fishing. It's a cheap date, especially if you go during the free fishing weekends throughout the year.
2024 Free Fishing Days
February 17-18 (President's Day Weekend)
June 29-30
September 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day)
November 11 (Veterans Day)
