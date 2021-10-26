Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In The Utica And Rome Area

The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?

15 Of The Best Soups In The Utica And Rome Area Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from a chilly walk on the 840 trail than with a bowl of steaming hot soup and we're sure that you've got your favorite recipes. But, who has all the time in the world to make soup?

Who can you turn to to satisfy that soup craving? We asked all around social media and these are the places you said you turn to first. Not only did you name a restaurant, you named the soup. When we gathered responses, we only posted ones that had specific soups to try, and the restaurant. If we should add anyone else, text us on our station app and we will be happy to add them to the list. Be sure to tell us what soup they serve to include.



Bossone's Sausage and Meat Co

Gina Irizarry Bossone says that they have the best Italian wedding soup. They are located at 711 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501.

Little Roma

Misty Roman says that Little Roma's has the best wedding soup around. You can try it at 485 French Rd #5985, Utica, NY 13502.

The Vigneto

Ron Grosse says that The Vigneto in Rome has really good roasted red pepper soup. You can try it at 229 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440.

Griffins

Krystin Dawes tells us that Griffins has the best chicken noodle soup. You can try it at 226 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502.

One Genny

Ashley Anne Murray says that One Genny is famous for their pumpkin soup, which is currently on special.

Symeons

Kelly Ciccolella tells us that Symeon has the Greek Flu Shot with chicken avgolemono. You can try it at 4941 Commercial Dr, Yorkville, NY 13495

Cafe Daniele

Donna Magaro Dye tells us that Cafe Daniele best has the best Lentil, Chicken and Greens and Beans. You can try it at 1556 Mohawk St, Utica, NY 13501.

The Clinton Cider Mill

Diane Borello LaPolla tells us that the Clinton Cider Mill has incredible soups.

I recently had their roasted red pepper and Gouda. It was amazing!"

You can try it at 28 Elm St, Clinton, NY 13323.

The Hub Eatery

Many comments came in for The Hub Eatery and their French Onion soup. You can try them at 222 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501.

Rosa's

Mary Lou Reape tells us that Rosa’s chicken soup is to die for. You can try it at 2644 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502.

The Boulevard Diner

Kim Szczesniak tells us that The Boulevard Diner has great pepperoni soup. You can try it at 24 Roosevelt Dr, Whitesboro, NY 13492.

Top Of The Morning Cafe

Rodney Dodge tells us that the French Onion soup at Top Of The Morning is pretty awesome. You can try it at 414 Trenton Rd, Utica, NY 13502.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Pattie FIccaro Kmann tells us that Breakfast at Tiffany’s has Chicken noodle and beef barley that's pretty amazing. You can try them all at 7840 NY-5, Clinton, NY 13323.

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Sarah Nycole Parker tells us that The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant has the best lentil soup in the area. You can try it at 120 Genesee St, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Sorrentos

Sharon Edwards tells us that Sorrentos Ilion really makes a kick butt chicken and vegetable soup. You can try it at 86 Central Ave, Ilion, NY 13357.

BONUS- The Willows

Mike Cecconi tells us that The Willows of Utica has the best French Onion Soup hands down in our area. You can try it at 900 Culver Ave, Utica, NY 13501.