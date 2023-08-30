Back to School Buzz: CNY Barber Launches Free Haircut Movement for Kids

One local barber is getting kids ready for the school year with free haircuts and a lot of them.

There are a number of back-to-school drives throughout Central New York to make sure kids have everything they need to start the year on the right foot. But there's only one place making sure they look good too.

Free Cuts for Kids

Oneida Barber Shop is offering free haircuts, a tradition that began last year.

Owner Rick Rossi raised enough money to donate 79 kid's haircuts. This year, he wanted to do even more. And boy did he!

Triple the Cuts

So many customers and business owners donated to The Back to School Haircut event Rossi was able to almost triple the number of kid's cuts.

We demolished our number of donations from last year, raising enough for 220 FREE haircuts for kids in our area.

Spreading the Cuts Around

That's a LOT of free haircuts.

Rossi decided to spread some of the donation money to other barbershops in the Oneida area to help as many kids and families as possible this year.

The free haircuts for anyone under the age of 18 started on August 24 and will continue until the donations run out.

I was blown away by the support from our community and local businesses. I am truly honored to be a part of this community, this wouldn’t be possible without you all.

Get Your Free Cut

Anyone interested in a free 'short' haircut, can visit the Oneida Barbershop at 115 E. Railroad Street between 9 AM and 5 PM Tuesday through Friday, and 9 AM to noon on Saturday. Or call the shop at 315-761-6090.

