Christmas came a little early at one Central New York animal park.

Days before the opening of the Winter Wonderland of Lights a new addition has arrived at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and it's so cute!

We are so excited to announce the arrival (hatching) of our newest addition an African penguin chick. Welcome to The Wild little one.

Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Wild. Santa Claus is coming to town to celebrate an even brighter holiday this year.

The animal park has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with a lot more lights this year.

Make Holiday Memories

Take a magical walk through The Wild Animal Park and make holiday memories with the whole family. Be sure to check out the singing reindeer and penguins. The train ride, full petting zoo, parakeet feeding, and bounce houses will all be open during the Winter Wonderland of Lights.

"Animals that can handle the cold will be out," explains park owner Jeff Taylor. "Pictures with Santa will also be available every night through Christmas."

Thanksgiving Eve

The Winter Wonderland of Lights opens on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 22. Tickets are available at The Wild Animal Park on Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park at Thewildpark.com.

