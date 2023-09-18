The U.S. military is asking for the public's assistance to located a fighter jet that went missing on Sunday.

According to CNN, the pilot ejected from the plane somewhere near Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

What Type Of Plane Is Missing?

Joint Base Charleston shared on Facebook that the plane was involved in a "mishap." The missing plane is a F-35B Lightning II jet.

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," Joint Base Charleston said about its efforts to recover the plane on Facebook. "If you have any information that would assist the recovery teams, please call the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Public Affairs Office."

Where Is The Missing Fighter Jet?

According to The Guardian, the pilot parachuted into North Charleston around 2 p.m. local time. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The website said the search for the missing jet is focused on an area near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. The lakes are directly north of North Charleston.

The Guardian's report also stated there has been no information released regarding why the pilot ejected from the fighter jet. A second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston.

The fighter jet is part of the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501. CNN reported the unit is used to train pilots "to meet annual training requirements."

