Every Sneaky Place Your Favorite AirBnB is Allowed to Hide a Camera

"What if they have a hidden camera in here?"

It's difficult not to think about that anytime you settle into an AirBnB for a relaxing weekend getaway.

But before that relaxation turns to frustration, you should know there are very specific locations AirBnB hosts CAN and cannot place cameras to monitor guests.

Where Cameras Are Allowed In AirBnBs

AirBnB allows its hosts to operate cameras while guests on the property. The company's guidelines for cameras, however, are fairly strict.

Hosts are allowed to use a doorbell camera and a monitor to track noise levels at the property. Both must be disclosed in the online listing for the address.

woman shown on video doorbell screen Getty Images loading...

AirBnB calls use of the two allowed devices "an effective, privacy-protective way for Hosts to monitor security of their home and get ahead of unauthorized parties."

Where Cameras Are Not Allowed In AirBnBs

It's hard to believe some people need to be told NOT to be a creep who records people. Yet, here we are.

AirBnB recently made sweeping changes to the Trust section of its website to institute bans on specific recording devices.

Indoor security cameras are of any type are prohibited at all AirBnB listings. Cameras were previously allowed in areas besides bathrooms and bedrooms, such as hallways and living rooms. This is no longer the case.

Another place you shouldn't find a camera is outdoor areas where guests would typically expect privacy. Think outdoor showers or saunas.

AirBnB Might Use AI To Stop Your Next Party

With no cameras, you'll probably be able to throw a big drunken bash with hundreds of guests the next you stay at an AirBnB, right?

Sorry to spoil your party plans, but AirBnB has got that covered. The company has starting using AI to crackdown on disruptive parties thrown by its guests.

The AI-powered technology has already been deployed on big party nights such as Halloween and New Year's Eve.

The system looks at bookings "that could be potentially higher-risk for a disruptive and unauthorized party incident and block those bookings from being made."

Among the possible indicators used to determine a high-risk party booking are trip duration, distance from potential guest's home to the listing and if the reservation is last-minute.

