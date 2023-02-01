Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).

Use the entry form above for your chance to win. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Six of the 20 Fillmore shows that took place in January 1997 were recorded, and bootlegs have circulated for years. This is the first time the music has been released in an official capacity. Organized by the legendary rock promoter Bill Graham, the residency has long been considered one of the most impressive moments of the Heartbreakers' live career.

They played the hits, experimented a bit with extended versions of songs like "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and "It's Good to Be King" and spent a significant chunk of the run doing cover songs by the likes of the Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, Bob Dylan and Bill Withers, plus dozens of others. There were also guest appearances by a few of Petty's heroes, including Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker.

"We were being what I had always wanted us to be," Tench told Variety last year, "which was a band that pulls stuff out in the middle of the set, off the cuff, or that learns three or four songs in a soundcheck just to throw 'em in."

Tom Petty's Heartbreakers: Where Are They Now? The surviving members continue to forge new paths.

Remembering Tom Petty