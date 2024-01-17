Green Day to Play Two Classic Albums in Full on Upcoming Tour

Green Day will embark on the sprawling Saviors tour this summer in support of their new album of the same name, and they'll sweeten the deal by playing two of their classic albums — 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot — in full.

The pop-punk trailblazers have been framing their new album, which comes out on Friday, as the third installment in a trifecta that also includes Dookie and American Idiot. The former marked Green Day's major-label debut, selling more than 10 million copies in the United States and kick-starting the '90s pop-punk explosion. The latter helped the band reinvent itself for a younger audience and became a multiplatinum global smash after years of declining album sales.

Saviors reunites Green Day with longtime producer Rob Cavallo, who also helmed Dookie and American Idiot. The band has previewed the album with four singles so far: "The American Dream Is Killing Me," "Look Ma, No Brains!," "Dilemma" and "One Eyed Bastard."

Green Day will kick off the Saviors tour on July 29 in Washington, D.C. and end it on Sept. 28 in San Diego, hitting stadiums across the U.S. They'll be joined by the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Green Day, Saviors 2024 U.S. Tour

July 29 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival %

Aug. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 7 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Aug. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 20 - Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre *

Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Aug. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

* with support from Rancid and the Linda Lindas only

% Festival date