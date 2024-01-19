One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is From New York

A New York-based grocery store has been named among the best in the United States for 2023. I'm always proud each time something or someone from New York tops a national list.

Prices For U.S. Food Staples Rise Steeply Getty Images loading...

While going to the grocery store is still quite painful for most of us since prices have gone up significantly due to inflation, it is nice to go to a high-quality grocery store that won't break the bank. I do try hard to stick to my grocery budget, but I also believe in buying quality food. Food can directly affect our health, so I see it as an investment. Now, don't get me wrong, I find high-quality groceries at places like Aldi all the time. But there's no denying that one chain, which is based in New York, is a favorite. I remember the first time I shopped at Wegmans when I first moved to Buffalo. I was impressed. It reminded me of Publix, where I shopped in Florida, and Harris Teeter, where I shopped in North Carolina. I loved shopping at both of them.

Christopher Baggs Christopher Baggs loading...

Get our free mobile app

Wegmans Is Among The Top Grocery Stores In The United States

Food & Wine has ranked its favorite grocery stores in America for 2023,

We love the following American supermarkets for their value and the quality of their products, and we can't imagine grocery shopping without them.

Out of its top 10, Wegmans ranked second, only landing behind Texas-favorite, H-E-B. Food & Wine definitely gives the Rochester-founded, Gates-headquartered chain its flowers,

Name a better large-format grocery store chain on the Eastern Seaboard, we'll wait, and rather comfortably, thanks. From the value-minded house brand to a dizzying array of baked goods and prepared foods, and don't forget those ridiculously good subs, Wegmans doesn't seem to lose many shoppers over time, rather adding only more to the fold.

The Top 5 are as follows:

1. H-E-B

Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash loading...

2. Wegmans

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

3. Hy-Vee

NASCAR Chase Driver AJ Allmendinger Hy-Vee Appearance Jamie Squire loading...

4. New Seasons

Photo by Tara Clark on Unsplash Photo by Tara Clark on Unsplash loading...

5. Market Basket

Price Of A Roast Dinner Reaches Highest Level In A Decade Getty Images loading...

Old Buffalo Stores You Shopped At But Your Kids Have Never Heard Of Take a trip down memory lane with some of these old stores!