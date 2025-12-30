It’s hard to explain to those who don’t live near a Great Lake just how powerful these massive bodies of water can be when it comes to weather. Here in Western New York, and across much of New York State, the Great Lakes play a major role in weather conditions year-round, whether it’s the heat of summer or the months of winter.

The Great Lakes’ Grip on Western New York Weather

Bitter cold, strong winds, rain, and snow have arrived in Western New York, reminding residents just how quickly conditions can change. Winds have been exceptionally strong, with some gusts approaching hurricane-force strength. One wind gust recorded at Buffalo Niagara International Airport this past Monday reached nearly 80 miles per hour.

Powerful Winds and Dangerous Conditions

As we wrap up 2025 and head into the new year, the weather pattern appears to be shifting into a more traditional winter setup, something longtime New Yorkers know all too well. Cold temperatures are settling in as we ring in the new year, and road conditions have been far from ideal. Still, if you grew up driving in New York State, this type of winter weather is something you’ve learned to expect, even as you quietly hope for spring to arrive sooner rather than later.

Winter Driving Challenges Across New York State

When the wind intensified and began pounding Lake Erie, a video quickly went viral showing a car parked dangerously close to the shoreline in Hamburg, New York. I was able to receive video footage of that same car, as well as images from Lake Erie beaches just south of that location. At the height of the storm, waves were reported to be exceeding 20 feet in some areas, an incredible display of the lake’s power.

Lake Erie Waves Top 20 Feet During Storm

Motorists are urged to stay alert and prepared for rapidly changing conditions if traveling over the next few days. Wind-driven snow can be some of the most dangerous weather to drive in, often reducing visibility to near zero in seconds. In my opinion, it rival,if not equals, the rain and freezing-rain mix we recently experienced when it comes to white-knuckle driving conditions.

Travel Safety as Weather Remains Unpredictable

As for the vehicle featured in the viral video, reports indicate it may have been stolen, and according to a trusted source, the license plates were not from New York State. Regardless, thoughts and prayers go out to whoever owns that vehicle. Hopefully, conditions will ease slightly as people travel around New York State and prepare to ring in 2026.