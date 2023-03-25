What Are The Hardest Colleges To Get Into In NYS?

Several universities in New York State are the hardest colleges to get into in the world. This time of year, high school students are gearing up to visit the competitive colleges they’re hoping to get accepted to.

College isn’t on every high schooler’s agenda. If a four-year college or university is in their plans, it doesn’t hurt to prepare.

Depending on the school, that could mean:

Visiting the campus Taking prep courses for the SAT or ACT (even though many colleges and universities no longer require it) Filling out applications Writing essays Getting involved in extracurricular activities to pump up their transcript

For so many students, it’s worth it for the chance of getting into their #1 choice.

New York State has some of the hardest colleges to get into

Future college students and their parents realize some schools are much easier to get accepted to than others.

According to US News and World Report, the average college admission rate in the United States is around 70%. However, in New York State, the average acceptance rate stands at just under 53%.

Which schools are the hardest colleges to get into?

We looked at the rankings of the most selective universities in the US to break down how easy or tough it is to get accepted to the local college of your dreams.

Scroll to see where your (hopefully future) alma mater lands on the list.