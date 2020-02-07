It’s Warmer In Antarctica Than In Central New York Right Now

With the current hazardous weather conditions we're experiencing right here in Central New York, I stumbled upon a piece of information that (to be totally honest) I'm not shocked by.

According to NBC News, a U.N. weather agency said that an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could be a record high for the icy continent.

What exactly is that temperature? 18.3 degrees Celsius, which equals out to 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit. It's literally warmer in Antarctica than in Central New York right now. And it looks like it will stay that way for the next few days.

Central New York Weather Outlook

Do we expect anything less? Nope. It's Central New York. But here's how we feel about it.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

