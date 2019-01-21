We don't need to tell you it's cold outside, that's obvious. But it's SO cold in CNY, that places in Alaska, Canada, and other 'cold areas' are actually warmer than us.

The National Weather Service says the Utica/Rome area can expect a high of 2 today (Monday, January 21st). Right now (10:30a) Utica is sitting at an uncomfortable 7-below. Of course that's REALLY cold... But it's not the coldest we've ever had to deal with. It is however, colder than Anchorage, Alaska. It's also colder than Winnipeg in Canada AND we're even colder than the south pole!!

According to the National Weather Service , it's 9-degrees in Anchorage, Alaska. Their high for today is 17... Which is a LOT warmer than what we're looking at.

As for Winnipeg? AccuWeather says it's 5-degrees with a high today expected around 11.

And for the craziest one - The south pole. According to TimeAndDate.com , the south pole is at 0-degrees right now. Their high for today? It's 8-degrees...

It's hard to believe that we're colder than these places listed above. Luckily for us, we've dealt with this before, so we know how to handle it. We're just going to have to sit tight - The full forecast shows it warming up for us over the next few days. And soon it will be February, which means March and springtime are right around the corner. And before you know it, we'll be complaining about the heat again.

In the meantime, stay warm out there! And if you don't have to be out and about, don't. Save it for tomorrow or Wednesday.

