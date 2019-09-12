Ithaca College Welcomes Bob Dylan This November

Bob Dylan has announced 28 shows across the USA, and one-stop is in CNY!

The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan will fly into Ithaca College for an 8 pm show on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Tickets go on sale September 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. through ticketfly.com. Prices start at $55, but Ithaca students save $25.00 with a discount code tied to their student ID,

The 'voice of a generation' boasts an unparalleled repertoire, including timeless classics, "Like A Rolling Stone," "Tangled Up In Blue," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Girl From The North Country."

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records globally, received 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for "Things Have Changed" (Best Original Song), and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2012, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Bob Dylan Fall 2019 U.S. Tour

Oct. 11 – Irvine, California @ UC Irvine Bren Events Center

Oct. 12 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 14 – Palo Alto, California @ Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Denver, Colorado @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 20 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Oct. 22 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 23 – Ames, Iowa @ Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

Oct. 24 – Mankato, Minnesota @ Mankato Civic Center

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Bloomington, Indiana @ Indiana University – Auditorium

Oct. 29 – Normal, Illinois @ Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium

Oct. 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Nov. 1 – South Bend, Indiana @ Morris Performing Arts Center

Nov. 2 – Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

Nov. 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 5 – East Lansing, Michigan @ Michigan State University – Wharton Center

Nov. 6 – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium

Nov. 8 – Highland Heights, Kentucky@ Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena

Nov. 9 – Akron, Ohio @ University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 10 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

Nov. 12 – Baltimore, Maryland @ University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC

Nov. 13 – Petersburg, Virginia @ Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center

Nov. 15 – University Park, Pennsylvania @ Pennsylvania State University

Nov. 17 – Ithaca, New York @ Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center

Nov. 19 – Lowell, Massachusetts @ University of Massachusetts – Tsongas Arena

Nov. 20 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met Philadelphia

Bob Dylan was in CNY last November for a show at The Stanley.

