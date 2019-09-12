Ithaca College Welcomes Bob Dylan This November
Bob Dylan has announced 28 shows across the USA, and one-stop is in CNY!
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan will fly into Ithaca College for an 8 pm show on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Tickets go on sale September 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. through ticketfly.com. Prices start at $55, but Ithaca students save $25.00 with a discount code tied to their student ID,
The 'voice of a generation' boasts an unparalleled repertoire, including timeless classics, "Like A Rolling Stone," "Tangled Up In Blue," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Girl From The North Country."
Dylan has sold more than 100 million records globally, received 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for "Things Have Changed" (Best Original Song), and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2012, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Bob Dylan Fall 2019 U.S. Tour
Oct. 11 – Irvine, California @ UC Irvine Bren Events Center
Oct. 12 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 14 – Palo Alto, California @ Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – Denver, Colorado @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 20 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Oct. 22 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Stifel Theatre
Oct. 23 – Ames, Iowa @ Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium
Oct. 24 – Mankato, Minnesota @ Mankato Civic Center
Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Bloomington, Indiana @ Indiana University – Auditorium
Oct. 29 – Normal, Illinois @ Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium
Oct. 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Nov. 1 – South Bend, Indiana @ Morris Performing Arts Center
Nov. 2 – Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium
Nov. 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 5 – East Lansing, Michigan @ Michigan State University – Wharton Center
Nov. 6 – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium
Nov. 8 – Highland Heights, Kentucky@ Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena
Nov. 9 – Akron, Ohio @ University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
Nov. 10 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center
Nov. 12 – Baltimore, Maryland @ University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC
Nov. 13 – Petersburg, Virginia @ Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center
Nov. 15 – University Park, Pennsylvania @ Pennsylvania State University
Nov. 17 – Ithaca, New York @ Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center
Nov. 19 – Lowell, Massachusetts @ University of Massachusetts – Tsongas Arena
Nov. 20 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Nov. 21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met Philadelphia
Bob Dylan was in CNY last November for a show at The Stanley.