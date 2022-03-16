Is New York The Best State for Women to Live In?

We all have our own reasons for choosing to live in the great (or not so great, in your opinion,) state of New York. Maybe it's our family, maybe it's the education. As a woman, are you in the best state of the United States you could be?

WalletHub recently conducted a study analyzing the best and worst states for women to live in looking at two key dimensions: “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health Care & Safety.” From there, they examined those dimensions using 25 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for women.

Our data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Where Does New York Fall In This Study?

The weighted average across all metrics put New York State in third place of all 50 states with a total of 72.26. New York received a 5 for Women’s Economic and Social Well-Being, and a 4 for Women's Health Care and Safety.

New York ranks in the top states for Highest Median Earnings for Female Workers at number five, and is number three for Highest Women's Life Expectancy at Birth. The bad news here is that we also come in third place for Highest Unemployment Rate for Women. Yikes.

How do you feel about living in New York? Are you happy here - or are you looking to make a change? The survey says that Massachusetts comes in at #1, would you consider moving there? Let us know inside our station app.

