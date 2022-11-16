We get it, when your favorite song comes on, you want to play it loud. But how loud is too loud? A new study by BMJ Global Health has concluded that over 1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss for listening to music too loudly — both on personal listening devices (PLDs) and at live music venues.

The study considers "young people" those between the ages of 12 and 34, and looked at the intensity and duration of their "voluntary recreational noise exposure," or their "unsafe listening habits." Between 23.81 percent and 48.20 percent of young people engage in these habits, which can result in up to 1.35 billion people suffering from auditory issues such as transient or permanent tinnitus (ringing in ears), changes in hearing and hearing loss later in life.

Music on PLDs is most often consumed through headphones at levels as high as 105 decibels, according the report, which also further defined "loud entertainment venues" as not only concerts, but bars and clubs as well. These environments tend to range from 104 to 112 decibels. Therefore, it is suggested that individuals practice safer listening habits, such as consuming around 85 decibels for up to 40 hours per week, in order to prevent potential damage to their hearing later on.

Check out the full study here.

It may be fun to blast music, but it won't be fun decades from now when you're struggling to hear as a result of the damage. It's as simple as turning down the volume on your listening devices, or wearing protective hearing equipment, such as high-fidelity earplugs. These earplugs can reduce noise up to 22 decibels without distorting or the sound of the music, so you won't have to worry about your favorite band sounding muffled. Vibes make a pair available on Amazon, which you can check out here.