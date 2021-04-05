Inspiring 12-Year-Old Boy Runs For Fallen New York State Trooper

An inspiring 12-year-old boy is running for our heroes - a mile for every fallen or injured First Responder. One mile was dedicated to New York State Police Trooper Joseph Gallagher.

Zechariah Cartledge began his journey raising funds for families of the fallen by running one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The flag he runs with is sent to the families after his run, along with a hand written note. “These families sacrifice more than we will ever know," Zechariah shared on Running 4 Heroes. "If I can bring even a little joy back into their lives, it is worth it all. They are the reason I run.”

On March 30, 2021, Zechariah ran for Trooper Gallagher, who passed away three days before on March 26, three years after he was struck by a vehicle while on duty. "He was a true hero," Zechariah said. "New York is a state that we unfortunately have to countlessly run for."

Credit - Running 4 Heroes Inc. via Facebook

Trooper Gallagher was hit by a vehicle December 18, 2017 while helping a disabled motorist on the side of the highway.

Running 4 Heroes donations go towards purchasing American Flags and providing financial relief to injured First Responders and their families. You can donate at running4heores.org, where you can also see all the fallen Zechariah has run for over the last three years.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can apply for a Running 4 Heroes grant by filling out an application.

