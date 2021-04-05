An Iconic ice cream shop is coming back to Oneida, New York and we have the scoop.

Coneheads, that currently has locations in Canastota, Blossvale and the creamery in Minoa, is returning to where it all began. The ice cream shop that originally opened in Oneida in 1977, is coming back home.

The new Coneheads will be located by the Oneida Rail Trail, on Lenox Avenue.

Credit - Oneida City Clerk's Office via Facebook

Coneheads has over 100 soft flavors of ice cream to choose from and 30 flavors of milkshakes, including the famous Monster Energy milkshake. They also teamed up with Gilligan's Homemade Ice Cream to offer 4 of their flavors.

Ice Cream in CNY

Nicky Doodles - Verona, Rome

Nicky Doodles, the family owned ice cream shop that first opening in 1998, is open for the season. Tim Twomey and his son Nick own and operate two locations in Rome and Verona.

Nicky Doodles offers delivery or you can order online at Nickydoodles.com.

Bonomo's Dari Creme - Clinton

Bonomo's Dari Creme is open for the 59th season in Clinton. Guy Bonomo and his wife Frances started the family run ice cream shop in 1962 when it was called Dari Isle. The name changed to Bonomo's in 1983 but the homemade hard ice cream is still served today.

Learn more and see Bonomo's menu at Bonomosdc.com.

Inside Scoop - Stittville

Inside Scoop is open for the season. The ice cream shop on State Route 365 in Stittville is serving up something new this year - beer and wine ice cream as well as wine slushies.

A third location in New Hartford was purchased by George Netzband in 2019. No word on when it will open.

Roc-Star Ice Cream - Waterville

Roc-Star Ice Cream first opened in 2001, but it wasn't called Roc-Star until 2007. The ice cream and Eatery is serving fish fries but won't start scooping up the ice cream until late April when they open for the season. through September.

http://rocstarfoods.com/about.php

Sam'z Eats & Sweets - Rome

Sam'z Eats and Sweets on Turin Road in Rome is open for the season. Dawn Zagurski opened Sam’z Eats and Sweets in honor of her daughter Samantha.

https://samzeats.com/

Papa Rick's Snack Shack - Rome

Papa Rick's Snack Shack is planning a kids fun day on June 5th and the first craft show on May 16th. They are currently looking to hire seasonal help.

Call in orders are welcome and encouraged. See the full menu at Paparickssnackshack.com.

