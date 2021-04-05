Life in Utica and Rome going forward, one thing you'll need to remember to keep on you is your COVID vaccination card. Should you laminate it to keep it safe?

Office Depot and Staples are offering to do for free, but is it a good plan? According to News 10, it might not be the best idea. Multiple reports of the lamination process are showing that it makes the ink on the vaccination card illegible.

Instead, officials recommend making photocopies of the card and taking a photo — of the front and back — with your phone."

Makes sense, keep a photo and you'll be in good shape!

At your appointment, you should receive a paper or electronic version of a fact sheet that tells you more about the specific COVID-19 vaccine you receive. Each authorized COVID-19 vaccine has its own fact sheet that contains information to help you understand the risks and benefits of receiving that specific vaccine. Learn more about different COVID-19 vaccines.

What should you do if your card is ruined or lost?

Here’s what the CDC says you can do:

1) Contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.

2) If you can’t reach the vaccination provider, contact your state health department’s immunization information system. You can find state IIS info here.

3) If you enrolled in v-safe or VaxText, you can access your vaccination information through those tools.

4) If you have made every effort to receive a copy of your vaccination card and still need a second shot, talk to a vaccination provider.